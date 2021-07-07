Chicago police officer, ATF agents shot in Morgan Park

A Chicago police officer and two ATF agents were shot Wednesday morning near a police station in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in the 1900 block of West Monterey Avenue.

One officer was shot in the hand, another was grazed by a bullet on his head, and the third officer was struck in the arm, fire officials said. Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

The officers were taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment, fire officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

All injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

Eastbound lanes of Monterey Avenue are closed between Homewood and Vincennes avenues.

Nearby, an entrance ramp to inbound I-57 near 119th Street is also blocked due to heavy police presence.

No one is in custody.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.