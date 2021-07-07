Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
Chicago police officer, ATF agents shot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer and two ATF agents were shot Wednesday morning near a police station in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in the 1900 block of West Monterey Avenue.

One officer was shot in the hand, another was grazed by a bullet on his head, and the third officer was struck in the arm, fire officials said. Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

The officers were taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment, fire officials said.

Eastbound lanes of Monterey Avenue are closed between Homewood and Vincennes avenues.

Nearby, an entrance ramp to inbound I-57 near 119th Street is also blocked due to heavy police presence.

No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.