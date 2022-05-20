Chicago mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead

article

Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night on the city's Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a Twitter post.

Police didn't immediately release the names or ages of the dead or the name of the person taken into custody.

Additional details about the shooting weren't immediately available but police continued to update.