Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights warehouse

Crews were battling an extra-alarm fire that started at a furniture warehouse Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at furniture manufacturer Morgan Li in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m.

The blaze sent large plumes of smoke high in the sky above the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

"It was mind-blowing. It was really an intense plume," one spectator said.

The fire was struck out a little before noon, but crews were still on scene to handle hot spots as they arised.

Morgan Li is a third-generation family-owned business that had just completed the purchase of the 230,000-square-foot production facility that contains 13 acres of space. The warehouse houses furniture and fabrics, the spokesman said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

Morgan Li said the facility was one of five manufacturing factories that it operates.

"We will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community," the company said in a statement.

David Zaber grew up in the south suburbs, and has several family members and friends living nearby. Zaber says the company was bringing back many needed jobs to the area.

No injuries were reported.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.