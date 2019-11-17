Chemistry professors accused of making meth

article

In a case that is drawing comparisons to the television show “Breaking Bad,” a pair of chemistry professors in Arkansas have been arrested and accused of making meth on school grounds.

Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested on November 15 on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia. Both are professors at Henderson State University.

The pair were caught after police investigated a report of a chemical odor in the school’s science center.