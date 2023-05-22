Chef Gordon Ramsay talks MasterChef Season 13, his brand-new series

Chef Gordon Ramsay is turning up the heat for the all-new Season 13 of MasterChef: United Tastes of America.

Chef Ramsay is also bringing a brand-new series to FOX: Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer sat down with Chef Ramsay for a preview of the exciting shows premiering Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 NY.

Known for his gritty attitude and high expectations in the kitchen, does Chef Ramsay ever wish he was being told what to do, perhaps by his former mentor, Chef Maro Pierre White?

"Yes, good question," Ramsey said. "I do miss that. It's interesting because you started off as a member of the band, and then you become a conductor, and if you don't conduct, then you can't create. If you can't create, there's no legacy. So, you have to detach yourself somewhere down the line for sure, and I think of sort of amazing chefs like Joël Robuchon and Alain Ducasse."

"These guys were running three, sometimes four-star Michelin because of the level of delegation and that DNA. And so, if there's one thing that I've always become… is having a great understanding of dropping the talent in the weeds and being there to lift them when they sink and to be there when they swim and to guide them."

This season of MasterChef: United Tastes of America puts chefs from four regions of the country against each other, and Chef Ramsay says the Northeast region has beautiful, local ingredients.

"Whether it's upstate New York or as far as Boston, Massachusetts, the seafood, that is incredible. And so, what I did learn from the Northeast, the amount of pride, possessions they have… and just how territorial they are. The Northeast - it's sort of it's almost bare and raw but just exciting. And less foo-foo… so it's quite interesting because it’s the first time we've done this, United Tastes of America."

Following MasterChef: United Tastes of America, Ramsey is introducing a brand-new series: Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. Culinary entrepreneurs form across the country battle (and sometimes work together) to prove their business is worth a personal investment from Ramsay of $250,000, plus partnership.

"Some of these youngsters are in their twenties. I want to understand the character first before I invest in the business. And secondly, I want to stress… does that business does have legs to kind of grow? … So different dealing with all those egos you're in a competition, and they have been running their own business. All sudden they got to come into this team and then perfect a challenge. But it gives me a great insight to the leadership qualities in those situations that tells me where my money's going."

