Cheez-It opening limited-time Cheez-In Diner in the Catskills

This summer, Cheez-It is offering fans from all across the region a new reason to hit the road.

The beloved snack food brand has announced the opening of the Cheez-In Diner, a limited-time attraction in Woodstock, New York, just a two-hour drive from Manhattan.

The location will be open for just one week only, from May 20-26, and will offer a menu entirely centered around Cheez-It crackers, with everything from savory dishes to desserts.

Here's a sampling of the food that will be available for you to munch on:

The ‘Cheezburger,’ which features pimento cheese, lettuce, picks and an "Extra Big Cheez-It cracker"

The ‘Big Grilled Cheez’ sandwich, cracker-crusted for extra crunch.

The ‘Cheezy Chicky Tendies,' which are coated in Cheez-It crumbs with spicy seasoning options.

The ‘Mac & Cheez-It,’ which features baked white cheddar with a cracker crumble on top.

‘Cheez-It Fries,’ which will come in a trio of varieties, including Original, white Cheddar or Hot & Spicy with optional pimento cheese sauce.

The ‘Cheez-It Biscu-its,’ which feature "tasty layers bursting with Cheez-It crackers" and is served with honey butter.

There will be several desserts as well, including the Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake, a vanilla base with Cheez-Its, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, sprinkles, and a caramel-and-cheese-cracker rim.

Credit: Motion Bazaar// Ryan Gregory, Photographer

Another sweet treat is the Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake, featuring a cracker crust, caramel drizzle, and more Extra Big Cheez-It crackers.

Beyond the menu, the Cheez-In Diner will also include a tasting station for custom blends of rare Cheez-It flavors and a unique Cheez-It Jukebox that accepts crackers as payment.

Fans can also purchase retro merchandise, including T-shirts, trucker hats, coffee mugs, and collectibles.

The diner will be located at 261 Tinker Street and will be open from 4-9 p,m., Monday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight from Friday to Sunday.

It will take over the location of the former Dixon Roadside, which has announced its closure.