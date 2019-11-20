Cheese Nips products recalled due to risk of plastic contamination

article

The multinational food and beverage company Mondelēz Global is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Nabisco brand Cheese Nips snacks, according to a notice on the FDA's website.

The company initiated the recall of 11-ounce boxes of Cheese Nips due to the possibility that small pieces of yellow food-grade plastic from a dough scraper ended up in the product. The company noticed the plastic pieces on some manufacturing equipment.

No one has reported any injuries or illnesses in connection with this product at this time, the company said in its recall notice.

The recalled product, which was only distributed in the United States, is identified by these production details:

Product: Cheese Nips

Size: 11 oz. box

Retail UPC: 0 44000 03453 5

Best When Used by Dates: 18MAY20, 19MAY20, 20MAY20

If you have any of these Cheese Nips boxes, you should toss them, the company said.

If you have any questions, you can contact Consumer Relations at 844-366-1171.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Kraft Heinz recalled Breakstone's Cottage Cheese due to the risk of contamination by pieces of plastic and metal.

You can read about other recalls here.

____

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

____