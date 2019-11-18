Breakstone's Cottage Cheese products recalled due to risk of plastic and metal contamination

article

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese because of the possible presence of pieces of red plastic and metal.

A consumer reported finding a piece of plastic in a container of cottage cheese, prompting the company to investigate. No one has reported any injuries of illnesses connected to this problem so far.

"We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed," the company said, according to a notice posed on the FDA's website. "Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund."

The company is recalling about 9,500 cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese. These are the products and lots affected:

Product: Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese

Size: 16 oz.

Best buy date/code: 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158

UPC: 0 21000 30053 2

Advertisement

Product: Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese

Size: 24 oz.

Best buy date/code: 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158

UPC: 0 21000 12285 1

Product: Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese

Size: 24 oz.

Best buy date/code: 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158

UPC: 0 21000 12284 4

If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 866-572-3805.

____

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

____