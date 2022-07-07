8-year-old cheerleader Macie Hill dies after 4th of July parade accident

article

Macie Hill, an 8-year-old cheerleader taking part in a Utah 4th of July parade died after the float her team was riding on was hit by another vehicle.

Hill was on the float with her Patriot Cheer team when a Hummer that was also part of the Kaysville Parade hit the float.

First responders rushed to help her. She was rushed to Layton Parkway Hospital where she died.

A GoFundMe for the family said that Macie was "the brightest little light" and was a "princess to her three older brothers and her parents."

Macie's dad said she love cheering and passed away doing what she loved, "being with her team."

A neighbor said the money from the GoFundMe was to pay for funeral expenses, a headstone, medical facility charges, and counseling for the family.

"Thank you for your love and support. No parents should have to bury their little princess. Thank you for your thoughts, your prayers, your compassion, and your continued love and support for this family during this tender time and in the challenging days ahead," the page stated.