Che-Che the dog, who lost both owners to COVID-19, cheered by shelter staff after finding new home

A 9-year-old poodle named Che-Che, who lost everything after both her owners passed away due to complications from COVID-19, was cheered on by the New Jersey animal shelter that housed her after she finally found her new forever home.

In a video posted by the Monmouth County SPCA (MCSPCA) on Facebook, Che-Che was given a walk of honor as the 9-year-old poodle, wearing a celebratory tutu, left the shelter with a new loving companion.

Che-Che first made headlines when photographs circulated social media showing her being held by an MCSPCA worker in protective gear after she was left without a home when her two owners lost their battles with the novel coronavirus.

Though Che-Che was desperate for human touch and affection, the animal shelter was forced to use protective gear to give Che-Che a warm bath and other veterinary care due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The rescue group was intent on honoring Che-Che’s family by finding her a loving home, and they did just that.

“We can't imagine what it's like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she's ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place,” wrote Monmouth County SPCA on Facebook.

Hundreds of people commented on the SCPA’s Facebook post, offering to open their homes to Che-Che, but the shelter said the dog would need to find a family with no other pets and no children.

Because of the Che-Che’s specific needs and so many pets being displaced due the pandemic, Che-Che was in a long line of fellow shelter animals looking for their future homes.

But luckily for Che-Che, someone answered the call.

“Our girl Che-Che received the highest quality care (and lots of cuddles) with us after losing her human dad to COVID-19,” the MCSPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

“We knew that the only way to honor her family was to find her a place where she could live out the rest of her life like the princess she is,” the shelter wrote.

Che-Che not only found a new place to call home, but the attention she brought to the shelter will hopefully help other animals going through the same thing.

“We're so happy that Che-Che's story went viral as the highlight of our shelter and the amazing things we're doing lead to several other animals finding their forever homes!” the shelter wrote.



