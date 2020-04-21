Che-Che the dog looking for new forever home after losing both owners to COVID-19

A New Jersey animal shelter is looking to find a new forever home for a 9-year-old poodle named Che-Che after both her owners passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

“We can't imagine what it's like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she's ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place,” wrote Monmouth County SPCA on Facebook.

The organization put out a call to its followers on social media with hopes of finding new human companions to love and care for Che-Che, whose life has been flipped completely upside-down.

Even though she desperately needed a loving touch, the animal shelter was forced to use protective gear to give Che-Che a warm bath and other veterinary care due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Hundreds of people commented on the SCPA’s Facebook post, offering to open their homes to Che-Che, but the shelter said the dog would need to find a family with no other pets and no children.

The rescue group said it plans to honor Che-Che’s family by finding her a loving home, but unfortunately, Che-Che is one of many animals in need of shelter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monmouth County SPCA said it is asking for donations to help those animals, including Che-Che, get the second chance they deserve.