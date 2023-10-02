Charlotte Sena: Missing 9-year-old found safe

Missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found and is "in good health," according to the New York State Police.

In an announcement, authorities said that Sena had been located, and a suspect is in custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.

The FBI had joined the frantic search for the 9-year-old girl at Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, where authorities said they believed she may have been abducted Saturday evening.

Park officials announced on Sunday afternoon that the park will be closed until further notice due to law enforcement activity in the area surrounding the child’s disappearance. Visitors were asked to stay away from the park and leave the search to authorities and professional teams.

"Please also send all love and light to the family as well as the people searching," the park wrote on Facebook.

Sena was on a camping trip with her family when she was last seen going for a bike ride on Loop A at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Albany Times Union reported.

This police handout photo shows Charlotte Sena in the clothing she was wearing when she went missing in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday. (NY State Police)

She is described as White with blonde hair, green eyes, standing 4 feet, 6 inches, and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," reads an Amber Alert shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

State investigators searching for Charlotte Sena at Moreau Lake State Park, about 45 miles north of Albany, New York. (Gov. Kathy Hochul/X)

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., said during a news conference Sunday that she met with Sena's parents who were "obviously distraught."

An Amber Alert is displayed along roadways throughout upstate New York on Monday, October 2, 2023. Nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lak Expand

Multiple agencies were using helicopters, bloodhounds, K-9s, air boats and ATVs to try to locate the missing child as the search continued Monday morning.

Sena is from Saratoga County. Police received the call about her disappearance around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Her bike was apparently found, but it is not clear whether it was located by family or first responders.

A map depicting the search area for nine-year-old Charlotte Sena. (NY Parks and Recreation) Expand

Moreau Lake State Park is located in Gansevoort, New York, about 45 miles north of Albany.

The 4,600-acre park "lies amid hardwood forests, pine stands and rocky ridges," according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. It is a popular location for hiking, camping, boating and fishing.

Visitors were asked to stay away from Moreau Lake State Park as authorities searched for a missing 9-year-old girl on Sunday. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul) Expand

Authorities asked anyone with any information to call NYSP at 518-457-6811, dial 911 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

