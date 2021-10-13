Charges filed against father of toddler who fatally shot mom on Zoom call

article

The father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother as she was on a Zoom call with coworkers has been charged in the case.

Prosecutors say Veondre Avery, 22, is facing manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm charges. He's accused of failing to securely store a gun after his 2-year-old son found the gun and shot 21-year-old Shamaya Lunn in the head in their home on Aug. 11.

Altamonte Springs Police reported that they received info from a witness who had been on a video conference call with Lynn when she suddenly fell backward and was no longer responsive. Patrol officers arrived at the Oaks of Spring Valley Apartments where they discovered Avery performing CPR on Lynn, who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced Lynn dead at the scene.

Police say Avery's gun had been left loaded and unsecured in a child's "Paw Patrol" backpack on the floor of the couple's bedroom. While he was out of the home, Lynn had been on the video conference call with co-workers.

Unknown to her, their son got the gun, went behind Lynn, and fired a single shot.



Avery was arrested on Tuesday and was being held without bond at the Seminole County Jail. No trial date has been set.