Changing clocks back an hour can contribute to depression, car crashes

Monday is the first work day after the clocks were turned back an hour for the end of daylight saving time over the weekend.

The time change meant one more hour of sleep for some. Also, the day is now getting darker much sooner.

The combination can have an adverse impact on your health and safety.

"People are feeling a little disoriented today," Dr. Samantha Boardmen. "If you didn't get another hour of sleep, if you're feeling a little groggy, you will adjust by Wednesday. The key is to get outside and get some sunlight into your eyes."

The clinical instructor in pyschycology at Weill Cornell Medical College says if the next couple of days you're feeling a little off, that's ok. She recommends you see a mental health professional if you're feeling sadder than usual for more than two weeks.

"Your mood changes, your appetite changes, you can't concentrate, you're not enjoying things you used to or if you're feeling you might harm yourself, you really need to speak to someone. If that's the case you should speak to someone today," said Dr. Boardmen.

This time of year is a great opportunity to prioritize sleep.

Advertisement

Go to sleep at the same time every day. Don't got to sleep with your cell phone. Be careful with relationships over the next few days.

"We're probably a little more irritable, and less forgiving," said Dr. Boardmen.

The impact of the day getting darker sooner is seen on the roads, too.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Robert Sinclair says there is a signifiant uptick in the first 30 days after the end of daylight saving time.

"It's dark," said Sinclair. "It's harder to see. We all hit the road en masse. At the end of the day we're all leaving at the same time. This shift is very quick."

The impact is seen starkly in New Jersey.

There are 64 crashes per hour in the 5 pm hour for pedestirans and vehicles 30 days prior to the end of daylight saving time.

"It goes up to 101 after the time change over the next 30 days," said Sinclair.

To avoid a vehicular crash at this time of year, Sinclair recommends slowing down behind the wheel and putting your lights on.

"You need to be a lot more alert and take your time," said Sinclair.