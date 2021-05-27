Chandler PD submits murder charge against Lori Vallow

article

Chandler Police submitted an investigation into Lori Vallow regarding the death of Charles Vallow to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1.

The charge is conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

The charging decision will be up to MCAO. This comes after Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were indicted in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Lori Vallow is now facing two counts of murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in Idaho, and could be charged for conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona.

An order declared Vallow not fit for trial after a psychological evaluation.

"Assessment determined that at this time, the defendant is not competent to proceed and recommends restorative treatment."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Continuing Coverage: