These iconic restaurants are all owned by the same companies

By Megan Ziegler
Published  April 22, 2024 10:55am EDT
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Last week, the popular restaurant chain Red Lobster made headlines with reports that it was considering filing for bankruptcy. 

Red Lobster started as a single restaurant in Florida and worked its way up to becoming a national chain with investors and various owners, a behind-the-scenes route that many popular chain restaurants in the U.S. have followed as well. 

And while we all recognize these chains by their name alone, many of them are actually grouped together and owned by just a few restaurant groups. 

Here is a look at which companies own some of the biggest names in the restaurant business:

Yum Brands

  • KFC
  • Pizza Hut
  • Taco Bell
  • The Habit Burger Grill

Restaurant Brands International

  • Tim Hortons
  • Burger King
  • Popeyes
  • Firehouse Subs

Darden

  • Olive Garden
  • Longhorn Steakhouse
  • Yard House
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
  • The Capital Grille
  • Seasons 52
  • Eddie V’s
  • Bahama Breeze

JAB Holding

  • Krispy Kreme
  • Panera
  • Espresso House
  • Pret A Manger

Focus Brands

  • Carvel
  • Jamba
  • Auntie Anne’s
  • Cinnabon
  • Schlotzsky’s
  • Moe’s
  • McAlister’s

Inspire Brands

  • Arby’s
  • Baskin Robbins
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Dunkin’
  • Jimmy John’s
  • Sonic

Bloomin’ Brands

  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Fleming’s
  • Aussie Grill

Brinker International

  • Chili’s Grill & Bar
  • Maggiano’s Little Italy
  • It’s Just Wings

