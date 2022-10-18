Certain Nestlé Toll House cookie dough recalled over plastic contamination

article

Nestlé is recalling certain Toll House cookie dough products due to concerns that they may be contaminated with white plastic pieces.

The Swiss-based food company says it issued the recall for the ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products after it was contacted by a "small number of consumers" regarding the issue, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

To date, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

FILE - Rear view of Nestle Toll House STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling box. (US Food and Drug Administration)

The affected products were produced from June through September of this year and distributed to locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

The company said no other Nestlé Toll House products are included in this recall. Meanwhile, people that have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund, according to the recall notice.

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," the company said.

Nestlé said the "quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority."

