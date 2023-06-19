Expand / Collapse search

Central Park's 'Park Jams' celebrates Juneteenth with legendary DJs

Kid Capri talks hip-hop legacy and historic 'Park Jams' performance

FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer met Kid Capri on stage ahead of the historic show.

NEW YORK CITY - As we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, there’s a special Summer Stage performance happening Monday in Central Park - "Park Jams: a Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop.

The show is shining the spotlight on some of New York’s iconic DJs, with performances by DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash, and Kid Capri. 

FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer met Kid Capri on stage ahead of the historic show. 

The Bronx native is a Grammy-winning DJ and producer - even narrating Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album ‘DAMN. Kid Capri a mixtape king, who started spinnin’ when he was just 8 years old now has a new album out titled "THE LOVE" available on all streaming platforms. 

