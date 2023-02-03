Rescuers monitoring 'missing' Central Park Zoo owl after exhibit vandalized

article

"At sunrise this morning, the owl flew from the tree on 5th Avenue and into Central Park where we continue to have visual contact with the bird." — Central Park Zoo

Officials "continue to have visual contact" with a Eurasian eagle owl that was discovered missing Thursday night from the Central Park Zoo after the exhibit was vandalized, the zoo said in a statement.

The owl was discovered missing around 8:30 p.m after the exhibit had been vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut, according to officials.

Officials spotted the owl a short time later on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue, but it flew off. Zoo staff then located the bird perched in a tree near the zoo and stayed with it throughout the night.

Grassy areas are partially covered with snow powder on Feb. 1, 2023, in Central Park. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

At sunrise, the animal flew from the tree on and into Central Park, where officials continue to have visual contact with it.

