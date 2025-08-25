Central Park attacks: Victims punched, choked and bitten, NYPD says

The Brief Police say two men were assaulted in separate incidents in Central Park early Monday morning. An 18-year-old was punched and choked, while a 37-year-old was bitten on the ear before the suspect fled. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition, according to police.



Two men were assaulted in separate incidents in Central Park early Monday morning, police said.

What we know:

The first attack happened between 1:20 a.m. and 1:29 a.m. near West 62nd Street and West Drive, where police say an 18-year-old man was punched and choked by a suspect.

Around 1:27 a.m., officers responded to a second assault near West 93rd Street and West Drive. Police said a 37-year-old man was attacked and bitten on the ear before the suspect fled.

Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Police arrested 27-year-old David Luciano.

Luciano, who has no known address, is charged with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of assault, and one count of petit larceny, officials said. Police say he is currently undergoing a psych evaluation.

Though most people told FOX 5 NY they generally feel safe in Central Park, the incidents have left some nearby residents concerned.