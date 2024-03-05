Central Park Boathouse restaurant reopens its doors

article

The Central Park Boathouse is officially back in business after closing in 2022.

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1954.

The previous operator said rising costs left him with no choice but to close the restaurant.

Legends Hospitality took over operations and spent the last year restoring the building.

It agreed to spend $3 million to operate the restaurant over the next decade.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Starting Sunday, the Boathouse will be open for brunch.

The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner.

Boat rentals begin on April 1.