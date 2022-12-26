Celine Dion wishes fans 'the best of health' for Christmas after revealing neurological disorder

Singer Celine Dion released a new video message for Christmas, her first since posting one earlier this month that revealed she suffers from the neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome.

More than two weeks since she discussed the condition and announced the postponement of European tour dates in an Instagram video, Dion had kind words for her followers in both English and French.

"Merry Christmas, everyone," the Canadian superstar said in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter on Christmas Eve. "Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health."

It was on December 8 that Dion revealed to her 5.4 million Instagram followers that she has Stiff Person Syndrome, which the Cleveland Clinic defines as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord)."

The Cleveland Clinic says that those afflicted by the condition, which Dion said is roughly one in a million people, "first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body."

Dion said that she suffers from spasms that make it difficult to walk and that affect her singing.

"I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again," Dion said. "But I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most."

In between her December 8 post and December 24 holiday greeting, Dion's social media team marked the 25th anniversary of the release of Titanic, which featured Dion's iconic "My Heart Will Go On" as its theme.

