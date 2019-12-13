Expand / Collapse search

Celebrity pets, adoptable animals, more at PETCON NYC

By
Published 
Good Day New York
FOX 5 NY

Adoptable pets, celebrity animals, more at PETCON NYC

The third annual PETCON will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion on Dec. 14.

NEW YORK - If you’re looking for a furry new addition to the family, you might be in luck at the thirds annnual PETCON.

The event includes insightful panels, fun activations and can't miss meet and greets with your favorite celebrity pets.

We talked to the owners of social media pet influencers:

-          Mochi the Pug

-          Mervin The Chihuahua

-          Lilybug the Pitbull

At the event, you’ll also find the North Shore Animal League America, with adorable, adoptable pets.

PETCON takes place at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea on Saturday. Event times, tickets, and panel information is available at petcon.co.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------