Celebrity pets, adoptable animals, more at PETCON NYC

If you’re looking for a furry new addition to the family, you might be in luck at the thirds annnual PETCON.

The event includes insightful panels, fun activations and can't miss meet and greets with your favorite celebrity pets.

We talked to the owners of social media pet influencers:

- Mochi the Pug

- Mervin The Chihuahua

- Lilybug the Pitbull

At the event, you’ll also find the North Shore Animal League America, with adorable, adoptable pets.

PETCON takes place at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea on Saturday. Event times, tickets, and panel information is available at petcon.co.