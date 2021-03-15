Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a year into pandemic

It was a year ago when we anticipated another year of St. Patrick's Day celebration, but that was quickly cut short by COVID-19.

This year, restaurants like The Shannon Rose in Clifton, New Jersey are preparing to celebrate in a new way.

"We have not been able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in two years, so it feels good to be back to be able to provide some fun for the guests and staff," General Manager Sam Tecchio says.

Tecchio says that take-out business helped the business survive through the pandemic.

Like other restaurants in New Jersey, The Shannon Rose will be at 35% capacity, and with additional outdoor dining.

The Dublin-themed pub is planning to serve over 600 pounds of corned beef, and other Irish favorites from their scratch kitchen, like bangers and mash.

You’ll also find Shepard’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread and more…

Reservations are recommended for Wednesday.

This Friday, indoor dining in New Jersey will be bumped up to 50% capacity. On the same day – New York State (outside of the city) will increase to 75% capacity, and indoor dining limits will be lifted entirely in Connecticut.