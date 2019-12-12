Celebrating America with renowned chef Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich is a renowned chef and Emmy-ward winning TV host, and on December 20 on PBS you can watch her journey across America on her 7th TV special “Lidia Celebrates America: the Return of the Artisans.”

The documentary will explore how food artisans and artisanal crafts are gaining momentum in the U.S., meeting with Americans who are mastering the arts like meat curing, coopering, coppersmithing, jam-making and to see what inspires them.