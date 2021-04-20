Celebrating 4/20 openly in New York under new legal weed law

Marijuana users are celebrating April 20 amid the pandemic offering so-called joints for jabs in Union Square Park. Marijuana and healthcare activists gave out a free marijuana cigarette to each person over the age of 21 who showed proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Marijuana smokers and advocates celebrate the date 4/20 every year. (Here is why.)

This giveaway came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation making pot legal. The new law allows New Yorkers who are 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of cannabis outside the home and smoke it in public.

The law means expanding business for the founders of Spleef NYC, a cannabis social club started in 2017. They have already hosted about 35 private parties including art shows centered around cannabis use. Now Spleef NYC's founders see an opportunity for growth. They want to move the secret speakeasy social events mainstream.

"The goal here is to open up one of New York's first cannabis consumption lounges and going into the cannabis hospitality industry," Spleef NYC founder Mark said. "We would host events, too, but it's more about hosting a brick-and-mortar location — a social club if you will."

Now they envision opening cannabis lounges around the city which would be safe spaces for "people to consume cannabis, socialize and be in an amazing environment while doing so," Mark said.

