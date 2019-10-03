CDC: 18 dead, over 1,000 cases of lung disease linked to vaping

The CDC announced that it has confirmed 18 deaths and 1,080 cases of probable lung injury cases and deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

The deaths have been confirmed in 15 states, with the victims ranging in age from 27 to 71 years old.

Of the patients with reported lung injuries, 70 percent are male and approximately 80 percent of the patients are under 35 years old, 16 percent are under 18 years old. There has been in increase of 275 cases since last week due to a combination of new patients becoming ill in the past two weeks and recent reporting of previously-identified patients.

“The increasing number of lung injury cases we see associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, is deeply concerning. Unfortunately, this may be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the escalating health threat this outbreak poses to the American public, particularly youth and young adults. CDC will continue to work with FDA and state health partners to investigate the cause, or causes, of this outbreak and to bring an end to these lung injuries,” said Dr. Robert R. Redfield, MD, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For updates on the CDC’s investigation, visit www.cdc.gov/lunginjury