CDC: 1,300 Americans have died from the flu this year

article

According to the CDC’s weekly FluView report, there have been at least 2.6 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu so far in 2019.

With more than 4,000 new cases confirmed across the nation this week, the total number of confirmed flu cases for the season is nearing 20,000.

High levels of flu have been reported in Puerto Rico and 11 other states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.