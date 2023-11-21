City College of New York closes early after threat made to campus

The City College of New York closed Tuesday afternoon following a threat made to the campus in Harlem.

In a statement on its website, the college said, "If you are on campus, please depart the campus promptly. If you have not arrived on campus yet, please do not come to the campus, and please note that all buildings will be closed."

The college said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution."

The campus is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.