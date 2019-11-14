Expand / Collapse search

Catskill Aqueduct shut down for 10 weeks of repairs

New York
Associated Press
VALHALLA, NY - JANUARY 09: The Kensico Dam and Reservoir is seen on January 9, 2014 in Valhalla, New York. The Reservoir has been used since the mid 1800s to supply water to New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has begun a 10-week shutdown of the Catskill Aqueduct to allow repairs of the 95-year-old tunnel.

The Department of Environmental Protection plans to restore the aqueduct to maximum capacity by stripping the walls of biofilm to increase water flow, repairing minor leaks in the system and replacing 30 original valves.

DEP spokesman Adam Bosch says none of the towns serviced by the aqueduct will notice any difference during the repairs.

The Times Herald-Record reports that the shutdown was scheduled for the fall months during a lower demand for water.

