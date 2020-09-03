Casinos in NY, malls in NYC can reopen Sept. 9, announces Cuomo

article

Casinos across New York and malls in New York City were given the green light to reopen on Sept. 9 with restrictions and social distancing in place, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday.

Speaking during a telephone news conference, Cuomo said casinos can reopen at 25 percent capacity. Along with the mandatory mask policy, all facilities must install advanced air filtration systems. Slot machines must be separated by six feet or by physical barriers. Players at table games must also be separated by physical barriers.

The state's Gaming Commission is tasked with enforcing compliance.

Malls will be allowed to reopen at a 50 percent capacity limit and must follow strict safety protocols including enforcement of face coverings, social distancing, additional staff to control occupancy, traffic flow and seating to avoid crowding. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols must be in place. Malls must also have enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards in place in order to open.

"While this pandemic is far from over, our numbers have remained steadily low, so we know our phased, data-driven approach to reopening is the right one," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols. Masks, enhanced air ventilation systems, and social distancing will be mandatory. This is good news and the right step forward."

No indoor dining, loitering or unnecessary congregation will be permitted in malls.

Cuomo also said he wants to see restaurants in New York City reopen but said city officials must do a better job at enforcing coronavirus-related restrictions. He suggested the NYPD establish a task force to monitor restaurants.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has made it clear that there are no plans to reopen indoor dining anytime soon and restaurant owners on the brink of permanent closure want answers.