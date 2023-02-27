Cashier attacked at Bronx grocery store

The NYPD is searching for two suspects who assaulted a supermarket cashier in the Bronx.

The attack at the Food Universe Marketplace on East 194th Street in Fordham allegedly began when a mother got upset with a 24-year-old cashier because she didn't respond quickly enough to give her money for her recycling bottles.

"She said, ‘Oh I’m gonna come back with my daughters, and you'll see what's gonna happen,'" the store owner, Pedro Goico said.

True to her word, the woman did return with at least three other people, who pummeled the cashier, repeatedly punching her in the head and pulling her hair. The cashier's coworkers attempted to intervene, but the women kept u the assault.

Goico says he's fed up with criminals thinking they can get away with whatever they want.

"They could have killed her. You never know what the intentions were," Goico said.

Goico said he wants Albany to pass a law to protect grocery store employees, who were called essential workers during the pandemic.

The NYPD is still investigating the incident. So far, no-one has been arrested.