Caroline's on Broadway has its last laugh

Legendary comedy club Caroline's on Broadway had its final curtain Saturday night after more than three decades of laughter.

The club, which originally opened as a small club in Chelsea in 1982, moved to the South Street Seaport before opening its doors in Times Square.

Comedy legends like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, and Jay Leno all walked its iconic stage.

"This place is historic, it's iconic actually," said comedian Onika McLean. "And to play Caroline's, all my family was so happy, I had so many people here just cheering, it was such an amazing experience."

The legacy of Caroline's will live on, with artifacts from the club going on display at the National Comedy Center.