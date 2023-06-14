Carlos Santana's life and career in the spotlight in upcoming documentary

Music legend, Carlos Santana is stopping by Prudential Center on June 21st, and spoke with FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer ahead of the big show!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s career spans over 50 years with 10 Grammy wins... but he was launched into stardom after his electric 1969 performance at Woodstock, which even left Jimmy Hendrix in awe. Santana explains how Hendrix’s girlfriend at the time told him after the performance:

"She said you should've seen Jimmy's face when you guys hit it he was blown away! That's the first time I realized this is bigger than life!"

Santana's guitar riffs and melodies have melded genre's together - from rock, pop, jazz, Latin, and hip-hop, pulling in features with Rob Thomas, Shakira, and collaborating with the late, great Tito Puente.

Watch the full interview with Carlos Santana ahead of the release of his upcoming documentary and show at Prudential Center.