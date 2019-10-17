Carjacking suspects foiled by push-button ignition in victim's car, police say

A push-button ignition in a vehicle baffled two suspects during an armed robbery at a home in Colorado.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Arvada Police Department.

A woman pulled into her driveway and began gathering some belongings when two armed suspects approached her. One of the men pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding her vehicle.

But when the suspects got into the car, police said they could not figure out how to start the vehicle because of the push-button ignition. The pair grabbed some of the woman’s personal belongings and fled the scene.

Police said one suspect wore a dark hoodie with ADIDAS lettering across the chest and a bandana across his face. The other man wore dark clothing and a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Both were armed with black guns.

The pair may have been driving an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse, police said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.