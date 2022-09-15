Cardi B pleads guilty to charges from NYC strip club brawl

article

Cardi B pleaded guilty to assault charges in a Queens court on Thursday.

The judge sentenced her to 15 days of community service. If she does not complete them by Jan. 2023 she faces 15 days in jail.

The judge also handed down two orders of protection against the Bronx-raised rapper connected to the complainants.

It all stemmed from a 2018 attack at a Flushing strip club. Prosecutors say Cardi B hurled a hookah and two champagne bottles at two bartender sisters and ordered her crew to attack them.

Born Belcalis Almanzar, Cardi B boasts chart-topping hits including "I Like It" and the Maroon 5 collaboration "Girls Like You." She won a best rap album Grammy for "Invasion of Privacy" and has notched other honors, including the American Music Awards' favorite rap/hip hop artist title.

Last week she was at a Queens back-to-school event sponsored by an anti-violence organization.