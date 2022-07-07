Car thief shoves 61-year-old woman out of car in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a car thief who shoved a 61-year-old woman out of a car, injuring her, in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, on June 27, a 28-year-old woman was unloading packages from a parked 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe in front of Brooklyn Law School's Feil Hall in Brooklyn Heights, with a 61-year-old sitting in the car's passenger seat.

Police say that a male suspect approached the car, got inside, and pushed the 61-year-old woman out of the car causing her to sustain a head injury before he drove away to parts unknown.

The 61-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Credit: NYPD

The car was recovered the next day on June 28, in front of a home in Park Slope.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a medium complexion, somewhere between 20 and 25 years of age, standing 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black hoodie, blue pants, white sneakers, a black hat and possibly wearing a cast on his left arm.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.