Car thefts surge in New York and New Jersey

Car thefts are on the rise in New York and New Jersey, according to the latest statistics from the FBI.

Authorities say thieves are targeting luxury vehicles in driveways that have their mirrors out, a sure sign they are unlocked.

But thieves have gotten even more brazen in recent months, breaking into homes in Summit, New Jersey, stealing car key fobs, and then taking the car right from the driveway.

"Typically, they will try to enter because more often than not the residents are home because their cars are in the driveway, they will try to go undetected. Luckily we have not seen any interactions that have gotten physical," said Captain, Ryan Peters of the Summit police department.

Prior to 2023, car thefts in Summit were on the rise. Police say car owners would leave their keys inside the vehicle making it easy for the criminals.

"You need the key fob to steal the car, but again if you become more vigilant you remove the key fob and personal belongings and there is still a market for the car they will enter that house for the key fob," says Captain Peters.

The thieves are targeting homes with luxury cars, like Land Rovers, Ranger Rovers, Mercedes, recently police say there’s been an uptick in BMW’s X-Series and Alpina.

The Summit police department has increased strategic patrols in key areas and is now using technology such as surveillance and license plate readers to catch the thieves, who authorities say are not looking to go on a joyride but make a profit off the car.

According to the FBI car thefts in the Garden State have increased.

Now, police are blasting out information to the public on how to protect themselves. In March, the Summit police department will be launching a home security sight assessment.

Here are some specific recommendations for residents to enhance the security of their properties: