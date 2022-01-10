Car targeted in Washington Heights drive-by shooting found abandoned

Police want to find the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Washington Heights after the targeted vehicle was found abandoned.

A gunman opened fire on Jan. 7 at about 6:34 p.m. from a dark-colored Dodge Charger that was traveling southbound on Broadway near West 173rd Street and striking a Chevy Impala, said police.

The vehicle, which was also traveling southbound on Broadway when it was struck, was later found abandoned with bullet holes, added police.

There were no reports of injuries.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

A reward of up to $3,500 was offered for information that leads to an arrest.