Car stolen in the Bronx with baby inside

The NYPD issued an alert on Thursday afternoon after a car was stolen in the Bronx with a newborn inside. Just after 6 p.m. they reported that the baby had been found and was safe.

The car theft happened just before 5 p.m. A purple Honda HRV with NY Plate KLX7595 was stolen with the baby inside.

It was last seen near E. 230 St. and White Plain Rd. It was unclear where the baby was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 800-577-TIPS.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.