NYPD investigates stolen car with toddler inside, found in Queens

A car was stolen with a toddler inside in Queens on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, the 4-year-old girl was inside a red Acura sedan when it was taken around 4:30 p.m. near 101st Avenue and 131st Street.

Both the vehicle and the child were later found unharmed near 101st Avenue and Sanders Place.

Police are investigating the relationship between the car’s owner and the child, who is believed to be the girl’s mother, and are also searching for another vehicle linked to the incident.