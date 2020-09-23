Car slams into T-Mobile store in Manhattan

Two vehicles collided in Chelsea Wednesday morning sending one of them into the window of a T-Mobile store.

The crash at Sixth Avenue and 17th Street occurred just after 6 a.m. SkyFox was over the area where broken glass and debris could be seen on the sidewalk. An NYPD truck pulled the grey SUV out of the storefront. A red vehicle wound up in the intersection and also had to be moved out of the way.

An elderly man was injured and taken to Bellevue Hospital. His condition was unclear.

Traffic was stopped through the area, but police were allowing some vehicles through a short time later. The cause of the crash was under investigation.