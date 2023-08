Image 1 of 4 ▼

Three people were rescued after a car went off the New Jersey turnpike into a marsh on Friday.

It happened just north of Route 3 in Secaucus.

The view from SkyFOX showed firefighters laying down ladders through the water and reeds to reach the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported as of now.

At least two of the victims were seen standing and speaking with crews after their rescue.