Car plunges from Henry Hudson Parkway, 2 dead, says NYPD

Two people were dead after a car plunged from the Henry Hudson Parkway early Monday morning, said police.

At about 1:45 a.m., the car went over the barrier at West 178th Street near the Little Red Lighthouse.

The vehicle landed on the Amtrak train tracks below and burst into flames.

A 39-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the car, added police.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

An investigation was underway.

Advertisement

Traffic was diverted at the southbound Parkway. Delays were extensive along the Henry Hudson Bridge.