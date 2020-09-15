Car heading wrong way causes massive crash on Long Island

A car heading the wrong way triggered a traffic massacre on a parkway on Long Island early Tuesday.

The driver of a Toyota sedan was driving westbound in an eastbound lane of the Southern State Parkway just after 5 a.m., according to the New York State Police. The Toyota then slammed head-on with an SUV heading west near Exit 29 in Oyster Bay, police said.

The driver of another SUV heading west tried to avoid the collision but crashed into the Toyota, the police said.

A motorcyclist lost control and struck debris from the crash, police said.

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash involving several vehicles on the Southern Parkway in Oyster Bay, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

The driver of the Toyota, who was alone in the car, died, police said. Three people who were in the first SUV were killed in the crash, police said. A fourth person who was in the SUV was seriously hurt.

The driver of the second SUV, who was alone, was not hurt.

The motorcyclist was hurt but is expected to survive, police said.

