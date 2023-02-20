Car crashes off Bronx overpass

A car crashed off an overpass at Fordham Rd. and Southern Blvd. in the Belmont section of the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

It appeared the car went right through a fence and plunged onto the highway below.

The NYPD had set up cones and police tape around the area of the missing fence.

A car crashed off a Bronx overpass on Monday. Expand

Down, below, brick and concrete that had tumbled down when the car crashed over it still littered the road after the crashed car was removed.

There was no word on the condition of the driver.

No other details were available.