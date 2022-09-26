Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Queens restaurant after shoplifting incident, attempted carjacking

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Hillcrest
A car crashed into a KFC restaurant in Queens after a shoplifting incident turned into an attempted carjacking.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a car crashed into a KFC restaurant in Queens on Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at around 2 p.m. in Hillcrest, when what began as a shoplifting incident at nearby rite aid.

The suspect then attempted to carjack a vehicle with the driver still inside. 

The alleged victim hit the gas, sending the car careening into the restaurant on Union Turnpike.

Neither the suspect nor the victim suffered any serious injuries. 