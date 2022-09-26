Car crashes into Queens restaurant after shoplifting incident, attempted carjacking

The NYPD is investigating after a car crashed into a KFC restaurant in Queens on Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at around 2 p.m. in Hillcrest, when what began as a shoplifting incident at nearby rite aid.

The suspect then attempted to carjack a vehicle with the driver still inside.

The alleged victim hit the gas, sending the car careening into the restaurant on Union Turnpike.

Neither the suspect nor the victim suffered any serious injuries.