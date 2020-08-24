Car crashes into outdoor dining area in Manhattan

A car apparently slammed into the outdoor dining area of a restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Monday night. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at East 92nd Street and 2nd Avenue, the FDNY said.

Video from Citizen.com shows many police, fire, and EMS vehicles on the scene. Medics treated two people at the scene and brought one person to Weill Cornell Medical Center, the FDNY said.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

New York City approved the conversion of some street space into outdoor dining areas for restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of restaurants have set up these spaces outside their eateries in an effort to attract patrons and stay in business. The seating areas are usually blocked from vehicular traffic by partitions, barriers, and planters.

(Courtesy of Citizen.com)