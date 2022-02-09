Car crashes into building, killing 11-year-old pedestrian

An SUV drove onto a sidewalk, slammed into two pedestrians, and crashed into a commercial building in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

One pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, died and the other, a 33-year-old woman, was in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital, police said.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was also in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

The crash happened on Beach Channel Drive near Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway around 4:15 p.m., the FDNY said.

Video from SkyFOX showed a Mazda SUV stuck partway through a roll-down gate of a single-story commercial building and several firefighters working to free the vehicle.

The awning of the business indicates it is a car wash and auto detailer but it isn't clear if it is still in use.

