Car crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

Four people were trapped after a car smashed through the glass front of an Apple store at the Derby Street shopping center in Hingham on Monday morning.

A dramatic photo posted on Twitter showed a giant hole in the front of the store and rescue personnel inside the building.

At least one victim was being treated outside of the building.

People were screaming and crying. One woman thought that someone had started shooting. She dove under a desk.

One Twitter user said his wife was at the scene and had used a spare jacket as a tourniquet on a victim. She reported that a black 4Runner "drove full speed into the Apple store."

All four of the people who were trapped were freed and taken to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the victims were not known.

It wasn't clear if the crash was intentional or if the driver might have suffered a medical emergency.

No other details were immediately available.